Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.47-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.575-1.595 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $78.88 on Friday. Integer has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Integer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

In other news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

