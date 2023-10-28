International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.