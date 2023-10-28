International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

International Paper stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

