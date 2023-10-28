Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

IPG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of IPG opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

