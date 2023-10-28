Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 9.4% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

