Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

