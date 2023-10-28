Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Position Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after acquiring an additional 926,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,852,000 after acquiring an additional 921,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,802,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

