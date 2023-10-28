Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) Insider Purchases A$10,070.00 in Stock

Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hillis bought 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,070.00 ($6,373.42).

Investigator Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Investigator Resources Company Profile

Investigator Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for silver, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on the 100% owned Paris silver project located to the north of the town of Kimba in South Australia.

