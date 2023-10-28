Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

