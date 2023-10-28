IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,523.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

MNA stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

