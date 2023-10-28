IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.93.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $179.94 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.