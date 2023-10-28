Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $58.22 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

