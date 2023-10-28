iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

