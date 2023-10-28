iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

