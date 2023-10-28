iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Lessened by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.