iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $102.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

