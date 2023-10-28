iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Cut by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $93.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

