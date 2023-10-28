iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

IYE stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

