Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.