Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $310.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

