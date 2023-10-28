Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 154,334 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,334 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.63% of Ero Copper worth $68,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 22.3% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 3,250.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,422 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 218,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 142.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 546,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank downgraded Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

