Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 59,558 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $108,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.9 %

RNR stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $147.53 and a fifty-two week high of $225.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNR

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.