Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,978 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.46% of AXIS Capital worth $112,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

