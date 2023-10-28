Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Ameren worth $130,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.