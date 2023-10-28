Jennison Associates LLC Buys 60,026 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Brunswick worth $75,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,569,000 after acquiring an additional 219,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,427,000 after acquiring an additional 87,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

