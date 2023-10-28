Jennison Associates LLC Buys 98,382 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.85% of Tower Semiconductor worth $76,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

