Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.72% of Toll Brothers worth $62,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.7 %

TOL stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

