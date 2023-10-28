Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $67,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 26,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $183.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.30 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

