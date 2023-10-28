Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 95,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $90,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $261.98 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

