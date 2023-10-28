Jennison Associates LLC Has $105.17 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $105,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $366.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $278.76 and a 1 year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

