Jennison Associates LLC Has $72.97 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $72,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,431.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,484.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,415.13. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

