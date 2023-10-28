Jennison Associates LLC Has $89.43 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $89,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

OTIS stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

