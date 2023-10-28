Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194,479 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.79% of Phreesia worth $79,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,227,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,217,000 after buying an additional 130,622 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 108.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 772,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $687.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $133,328.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,329,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,312 shares of company stock worth $563,890. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

