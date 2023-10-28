Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,294 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.29% of Sprout Social worth $84,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of SPT opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.95. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $595,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,485. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

