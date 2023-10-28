Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Aptiv worth $101,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 3.8 %

Aptiv stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

