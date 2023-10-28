Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 29,803 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Molina Healthcare worth $95,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH opened at $336.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $364.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

