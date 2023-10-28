Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,644 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $99,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.