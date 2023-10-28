Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.51% of Kirby worth $116,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kirby by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirby by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 3.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,096,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $541,335.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,924 shares of company stock worth $5,293,264. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

