Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413,208 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $95,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 2,566.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 348,461 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Constellium by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its position in Constellium by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 835,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its position in Constellium by 6.6% in the first quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 596,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 167.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $15.32 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

