Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $108,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.08 and its 200 day moving average is $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $147.53 and a 52-week high of $225.80.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

