Jennison Associates LLC Sells 26,656 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,656 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $93,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $201.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

