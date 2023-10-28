Jennison Associates LLC Sells 63,052 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,052 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $70,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $31,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $31,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $207,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $302,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,669.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,004 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HURN stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.52. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $107.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

