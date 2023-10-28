Jennison Associates LLC Sells 80,635 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,635 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lam Research worth $112,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 382.3% in the second quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 63,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,083 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 310,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,244,000 after buying an additional 110,419 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $584.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $384.72 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $642.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

