Jennison Associates LLC Sells 833,330 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of PPL worth $72,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

PPL Stock Down 1.9 %

PPL stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

