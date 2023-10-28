Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Cooper Companies worth $93,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.04 and its 200 day moving average is $364.22. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.28 and a twelve month high of $399.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

