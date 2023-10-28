Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,405,492 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $112,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.85.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.0 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

