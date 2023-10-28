JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.64.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average is $152.22. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

