JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

