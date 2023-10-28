Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

