KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254,297 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.81% of KBR worth $71,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

